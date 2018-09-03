Mogherini wants greater role for EU ‘amid global chaos’

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has said the world is going through a time of chaos and the bloc must work more closely with international partners as the multilateral system comes under threat. Federica Mogherini said Monday that “the whole world is going through a moment of chaos, and the question is: is it a moment or is it a long-term trend?” Addressing EU ambassadors, she warned in a speech that “the very idea of multilateralism is being challenged.” She did not mention the United States or President Donald Trump directly. However, the EU’s top diplomat underlined the importance of the Iran nuclear agreement and the global climate change pact rejected by Trump. “No great power is really great enough in the world of today,” AP quoted Mogherini as saying.