Spain’s PM Sanchez proposes referendum on greater autonomy for Catalonia

Spain’s prime minister on Monday proposed holding a referendum in Catalonia on greater autonomy for the wealthy region but ruled out allowing a vote on independence as demanded by Catalan leaders, AFP reported. Since coming to power in June, Socialist PM Pedro Sanchez has attempted to defuse tensions over Catalonia’s independence drive by holding talks with Catalonia’s separatist president Quim Torra. Sanchez told radio Cadena Ser the dialogue should lead to “a vote… on the reinforcement” of Catalonia’s autonomy. “It is a referendum for autonomy, not for autodetermination,” he added, without giving a timeline for the proposed vote. Catalonia, which has its own distinct language, was granted autonomy under Spain’s 1978 constitution.