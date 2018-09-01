Saudi-led coalition expresses regret over Yemen school-bus strike that killed at least 40 children

The Saudi-led coalition has expressed regret over the Yemen bus strike that killed at least 40 children at a market last month, saying it accepts a conclusion by an investigative team that the strike lacked military justification. It added that it will hold those who made mistakes accountable. Such an admission is rare for the coalition, particularly as it previously called the strike on the school bus “legitimate.” The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in Yemen in 2015, in an effort to restore the internationally recognized government after it was driven out by Houthi rebels. At least 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict, though independent organizations have put the number at up to 50,000.