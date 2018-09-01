Syria condemns murder of leader of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic

Syria has condemned the murder of Aleksandr Zakharchenko, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, an official source at the Foreign Ministry told Sana news agency. Zakharchenko’s killing is “a clear attempt to undermine the process of peaceful political settlement in the Donbass area and the implementation of Minsk agreements,” the statement added. Zakharchenko was killed in an explosion that rocked a cafe in Donetsk city in eastern Ukraine on Friday. The improvised explosive device was planted inside the café, near the entrance.