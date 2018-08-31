Pakistan ‘stands with Iran’ as US re-imposes sanctions – FM

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that Islamabad fully supports Tehran’s stance regarding its nuclear deal with major world powers, AP reported. Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord in May and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. Qureshi said in a statement that he hoped that the other nations in the accord will honor their commitments. He noted that International Atomic Energy Agency has said that Iran has adhered to the agreement. Relations between Pakistan and Iran have been turbulent in recent years, complicated by Pakistan’s close ties with Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional foe.