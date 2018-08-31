Merkel discusses migration in Nigeria, wraps up Africa visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wraps up a three-day African visit in Nigeria on Friday with a meeting between the leaders of Europe’s and Africa’s largest economies focusing on migration, AP reports. She has been traveling with nearly a dozen German CEOs in Senegal and Ghana, two of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. The tour aims to boost investment in a region that is a major source of migrants heading toward Europe. Migrant arrivals across the Mediterranean are at their lowest level in five years. Merkel’s Nigerian stop came two days after that of British Prime Minister Theresa May. The UK leader announced a project with France to help Nigeria, the region’s powerhouse, and neighboring Niger to improve border cooperation along a key migration route.