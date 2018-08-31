EU’s Barnier expects Brexit deal in time, delay into November still ‘possible’

EU and UK negotiators on Friday talked up prospects of agreeing a Brexit deal this autumn, citing recent progress in detailing very close security cooperation. The EU’s Michel Barnier said it was “possible” to get an agreement in time for a summit of all the bloc’s leaders in Brussels on October 18-19. However, a delay into November was also possible. Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab said he was “stubbornly optimistic” and “as confident as before, if not more” that there would be a deal, Reuters reports. The two said they made progress over security cooperation, including on exchanging data.