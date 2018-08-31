Syria has right to chase terrorists out of Idlib, talks on humanitarian corridors continue – Lavrov

Syria has every right to chase terrorists out of the rebel-held Syrian enclave of Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday. Talks are ongoing to set up humanitarian corridors in the area, he added. “In this de-escalation zone, there must be a separation of the armed opposition, ready for dialogue with the government, from terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra and other organizations recognized as terrorist by the UN Security Council,” Lavrov said. “Terrorists oppose such separation,” Sputnik quoted the Russian top diplomat as saying. Russia is also calling on the international community to realize its responsibility to prevent regular provocations with chemical weapons in Syria, Lavrov said.