Germany extradites Russian citizen who ‘fought on terrorists’ side’ in Syria

A Russian citizen, who reportedly fought on the terrorists’ side in Syria, has been extradited from Berlin to Moscow. The man is a native of Kabardino-Balkaria, where he assisted armed groups of the Imarat Kavkaz international terrorist organization, according to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). It said on Friday that he later went to Syria and fought on the side of terrorists. He then tried to legalize himself in Europe, where he was already being on a wanted list, and attempted to obtain refugee status in Germany using fraudulent documents, the statement said. He was detained by German authorities and transferred by plane to Russia on Thursday, TASS reports.