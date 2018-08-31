Tunisia PM dismisses energy minister, officials over corruption accusations – reports

Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed sacked the energy minister, Khaled Gadour, and four other senior officials linked to that ministry on Friday over corruption accusations, Reuters reported. Chahed ordered an investigation into the accusations and told officials to merge the ministries of energy and industry, an official source said. The four dismissed officials were the secretary of state for energy, the director general of fuel, the head of the national oil company, ETAP, and the ministry’s director general of legal affairs, according to the source.