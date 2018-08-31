New Mexico bus crash leaves at least 7 dead – report

A blown tire on a semi-truck may be to blame for a deadly head-on crash with a commercial passenger bus along Interstate 40 in New Mexico near the Arizona border, authorities said. At least seven people were killed in the crash and many of the 49 passengers aboard the Greyhound bus were injured, AP reported. Authorities couldn’t immediately provide an exact count of how many were hurt or their conditions. The semi was headed east on the freeway Thursday afternoon when one of its tires blew, sending the rig across the median and into oncoming traffic where it slammed into the Greyhound bus heading to Phoenix from Albuquerque, New Mexico state police said.