27 killed, 100 wounded after days of clashes near Libyan capital – Health Ministry

At least 27 people have been killed and 100 wounded during several days of fighting between rival militias near the Libyan capital, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The clashes broke out on Monday in suburbs south of Tripoli, and continued into Wednesday evening after a truce collapsed. The fighting came to an end on Thursday after a ceasefire agreement was announced by officials from western areas, but it was unclear whether the two rival camps would continue to respect it, AFP reported. Fayez al-Sarraj, the leader of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), has tasked forces from western and central regions of Libya to ensure that the rivals adhere to the ceasefire.