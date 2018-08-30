US, UK and France ‘want to foil political process’ in Syria – Damascus

The US, Britain and France want “to attack” Damascus with the aim of obstructing the political settlement process and helping Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorists, Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said in Moscow on Thursday. “The US, UK and France are not happy with the failure of their plot in Syria, so they want to attack it from outside the UN Security Council in order to foil the political process, offer assistance to Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist organization and prolong the crisis,” SANA quoted minister as saying. “Therefore, we have the legitimate right to defend ourselves and the aggressor states will bear the disastrous consequences due to their aggression,” Muallem added. The minister made the statement at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The top Russian diplomat said that the tasks related to eradicating terrorism from the Syrian territory are coming to an end and it’s time for work to rebuild the Syrian economy and restore stability to all its areas.