Syria has no chemical weapons, says FM Muallem

Damascus is reaching the last step in putting an end to country’s crisis and liberating the entire territory from terrorism, Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign & Expatriates Minister Walid Muallem said on Thursday. He made the statement in Moscow at the beginning of a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “I confirm that we do not have chemical weapons,” SANA quoted Moallem as saying. “It is not possible for us to use them because we are victorious in the battles against terrorism and there is no need to use them,” he added.