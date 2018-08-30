Lavrov-Pompeo meeting at UN GA sidelines ‘under consideration’ – Moscow

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York is under consideration, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. The agenda for a possible meeting was being discussed, TASS quoted her as saying. “It is too early to speak about the date and format” of the meeting, Zakharova said, adding that other issues such as expert participation are still being considered. The UN General Assembly High-Level Week will take place in New York in September.