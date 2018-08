Hungary summons Swedish ambassador over criticism of Budapest migration policy

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday for “critical remarks by Swedish ministers regarding Hungary,” the ministry said. The diplomats cited Sweden’s Minister for Migration Helene Fritzon as criticizing Hungary’s immigration policy. The statement also said Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said in a tweet that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini were forming an alliance against democrats, which the ministry said was a lie. “The pro-immigration Swedish government has launched a new attack against Hungary,” Reuters quoted Szijjarto as saying.