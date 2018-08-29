Spain ‘won’t tolerate’ violent attempts to enter country after return of migrants to Morocco

Spain will not tolerate violent attempts to enter its territory, the government said on Wednesday. The statement came in response to criticism of its swift return of 116 illegal migrants to Morocco after they stormed the fence bordering its exclave, Ceuta, in North Africa. Spain’s southern shores have become the main gateway into Europe for migrants. “Spain and Morocco wanted to send a clear message this time to the criminal organizations that traffic people,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told a parliamentary commission. “We will not permit violent migration that attacks our country and our state security forces,” he added, as cited by Reuters.