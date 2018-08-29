Russia-Ukraine relations ‘can hardly deteriorate further’ – Kremlin

Relations between Russia and Ukraine can hardly deteriorate further, but it is unreasonable to take steps in that direction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. He was commenting on Kiev’s statements about Ukraine’s possible withdrawal from the Treaty on Friendship between the two states. “Bilateral relations have reached a stage when the situation can hardly deteriorate further. They are in a deep crisis and there are no signs saying that the situation can improve,” Peskov said. “However, even under the current circumstances, it would be unreasonable to take any steps that could inflict additional harm on the interests of the two countries’ people,” TASS quoted him as saying. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday ordered the foreign ministry to prepare a package of documents for denouncing the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership with Russia, which he called “anachronistic.”