Libya intercepts nearly 400 Europe-bound migrants

Libya’s coastguard says it has intercepted about 400 Europe-bound migrants off the Mediterranean coast. A rubber boat carrying 84 passengers, including six women and five children, was stopped Monday off the town of al-Maya, 27km west of Tripoli, spokesman Ayoub Gassim said Wednesday. Another two boats, carrying 146 passengers, including 26 women and four children, were stopped Monday off the coast of the southwestern town of Abu Kammash, he said. Last week, 162 Europe-bound migrants were intercepted, AP quoted Gassim as saying. The migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid, and were taken to refugee camps in the towns of Zawiya and Tajoura.