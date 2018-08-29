Saudi Arabia doesn’t bargain over security, will buy any weapons, FM says in Moscow

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Wednesday that his country does not bargain over security and is purchasing the most modern weapons, including those from Russia, RIA Novosti reports. The minister made the statement in Moscow after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The talks with Russia on new weapons are under way now, al-Jubeir said, without giving details. Lavrov said that Russia and Saudi Arabia are determined to conduct an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its manifestations. The two ministers also discussed the situation in Syria “where it is necessary to fully and consistently implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 while preserving territorial integrity,” according to Lavrov.