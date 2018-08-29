Iran’s supreme leader: Tehran may abandon nuclear deal as Europe cannot save it

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday cast doubt on the ability of European countries to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, saying that Tehran might abandon the agreement, Reuters reports. The pact is now under threat following a US withdrawal. Khamenei cautioned President Hassan Rouhani not to rely too much on European support as he came under increased pressure at home over his handling of the economy in the face of US sanctions. The key ministers are now under attack by parliament. In his comments published on his official website Khamenei told Rouhani: “There is no problem with negotiations and keeping contact with the Europeans, but you should give up hope on them over economic issues or the nuclear deal.” The agreement “is a means, not the goal, and if we come to this conclusion that it does not serve our national interests, we can abandon it,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.