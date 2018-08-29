Houthis say missile fired from Yemen at Saudi Arabia’s Najran region

Yemen’s Houthi group fired a ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia’s Najran region near the border between the two countries, the Houthi-controlled Masirah TV said in a tweet on Wednesday. The Badr-1 missile targeted “a new military camp,” it said, without indicating when the missile was launched. Saudi Arabia’s military said on Tuesday its air defenses intercepted a missile fired towards the city of Najran, Reuters reported. “There were no casualties as a result of the interception,” according to the spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Colonel Turki al-Maliki.