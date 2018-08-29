7.1-magnitude earthquake hits off New Caledonia, generates small tsunami waves

A powerful undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck near New Caledonia in the South Pacific Wednesday, officials in the region said, adding that small tsunami waves were generated. The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10km, around 372km east of the New Caledonian capital, Noumea, according to the US Geological Survey. It was initially reported as magnitude 7. No damage was reported but hazardous tsunami waves of up to a meter were possible in New Caledonia, Fiji, and Vanuatu, the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. Waves measuring 30cm were possible on island coastlines around the Pacific and as far away as Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand, Reuters reported.