Macron travels to Denmark to discuss European defense

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled Tuesday to Denmark for a two-day visit as he wants to push France’s agenda of a more closely united European Union, AP reported. Macron wants Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense, saying the continent’s security shouldn’t rely so much on the United States. Denmark has a defense opt-out in its EU ties, meaning it does not take part in military matters. The Danish government and a majority of lawmakers want the defense waiver to be removed but are hesitant about calling a referendum on it since previous referendums on modifying the opt-outs have been defeated twice.