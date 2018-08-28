Berlin not considering financial aid for Turkey – official

Germany is not considering providing Turkey with a financial lifeline to help it overcome a crisis sparked by a rapidly falling lira, a government official said on Tuesday. “Our position has not changed,” the official told Reuters, pointing to a government statement on August 20. It said that financial aid to Turkey was not a question for Germany at the moment. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the German government was considering providing emergency financial assistance. Earlier this month, a German government spokesman said it was too early to comment on the exposure of German companies to the economic situation in Turkey.