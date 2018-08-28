Iran’s military advisers to ‘stay in Syria’ after Damascus defense deal

Iran’s military attaché to Damascus said on Tuesday that the country’s military advisers would remain in Syria under a defense agreement signed this week. “The continued presence of Iran’s advisers in Syria is one of the areas covered in the defensive-technical agreement between Tehran and Damascus,” Reuters quoted Brig. Gen. Abolghasem Alinejad as saying. On Monday, it was announced that an agreement on security cooperation had been signed during a visit to Syria by Iran’s Defense Minister Amar Hatami. “Support for Syria's territorial integrity and the independence of Syrian sovereignty were also emphasized in the agreement,” Alinejad told Iranian media.