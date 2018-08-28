British PM May visits S. Africa in bid to strengthen economic relations

British Prime Minister Theresa May began her three-nation visit to Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday, where she is to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The trip is part of efforts to strengthen Britain’s economic relations with Africa, ahead of the UK’s departure from the European Union in March 2019. May will be visiting three of Africa’s largest economies, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. The PM is accompanied by Britain’s trade minister and a delegation of 29 business leaders, AP said. May’s trip is the first working visit by a British leader to South Africa since 2011.