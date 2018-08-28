Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis – military

Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired in the direction of the city of Najran by Yemen’s Houthi group, a military spokesman said on Tuesday, according to a state-run Saudi Press Agency report. “There were no casualties as a result of the interception,” said the spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Colonel Turki al-Maliki. The previous day, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied reports that the Houthis in Yemen had attacked Dubai airport with a drone, Reuters said.