6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off E. Indonesia – USGS

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. The offshore tremor struck at a shallow depth of 8km (5 miles), about 100km (62 miles) southeast of Kupang on the Indonesian portion of Timor island. There was no tsunami warning or immediate reports of damage. Witnesses described a powerful jolt that lasted a few seconds, AFP reported. Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.