US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer Carney leaves Black Sea

The US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer Carney armed with the Aegis ballistic missile system exited the Black Sea on Monday, TASS reported, citing the US 6th Fleet. “The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney departed the Black Sea, August 27, after conducting maritime security operations and theater security engagements with allies and partners,” the statement said. The destroyer entered the Black Sea on August 13 to “demonstrate the US commitment to the collective security of NATO allies as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.” The Carney crew “enjoyed a successful visit to the Black Sea, enhancing interoperability and partnerships in the region and included port visits to Romania and Georgia,” Carney’s commanding officer Cmdr. Tyson Young said.