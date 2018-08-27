Qatar to expand air base hosting largest US military facility in Middle East

Qatar will expand two air bases including Udeid, which hosts the largest US military facility in the Middle East, Reuters reported a senior military official as saying on Monday. The statement comes amid a year-long dispute between the tiny Gulf Arab state and its neighbors. The development will help accommodate new aircraft and systems introduced to the air force including French Rafale fighter jets, American F-15 fighter jets and Eurofighter Typhoon jets, Deputy Commander of the Amiri Air Force Major-General Ahmed Ibrahim Al Malki said, as cited by the official state news agency QNA. The other development will take place at Doha Air Base. Malki did not provide details about the projects’ expected cost or timeframe.