Ottawa will only sign new NAFTA that is good for Canada, says FM

Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by its North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) partners and will continue to negotiate for a deal, a spokesman for Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday. However, Ottawa will only sign a new agreement that is good for Canada. “Progress between Mexico and the US is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement. We… will continue to work toward a modernized NAFTA. We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class. Canada’s signature is required,” spokesman Adam Austen said, as cited by Reuters. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto reiterated that he wanted Canada to return to talks with Mexico and the US, in order to reach a trilateral deal, after he talked with US President Donald Trump by telephone. Officials said Monday that the US and Mexico had sealed an agreement on their bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the 24-year-old trade pact.