Iraq’s new parliament to convene on September 3 – president’s decree

Iraq’s new parliament will convene on September 3. The decree issued on Monday by President Fuad Masum is preparing the way for lawmakers to elect a new government and start rebuilding the country after a three-year war with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). Iraqis voted in May in their first parliamentary election since the defeat of IS’s self-declared caliphate. However, a recount process delayed the announcement of final results until earlier this month. Uncertainty over the make-up of the new government has raised tensions at a time when public impatience is growing over poor basic services, high unemployment and the slow pace of rebuilding after the war, Reuters said.