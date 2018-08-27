UK’s PM May to make 3-nation visit to Africa this week

Prime Minister Theresa May will make a three-nation visit to Africa this week, aimed at boosting post-Brexit trade ties. This will be her first trip to the continent since becoming British leader in 2016. May, joined by several ministers and 29 business representatives from various industries, will visit South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya during the three-day trip, Downing Street said Monday. She will be the first British prime minister to set foot in Kenya since Margaret Thatcher in 1988, AFP said. “As we prepare to leave the European Union, now is the time for the UK to deepen and strengthen its global partnerships,” May said in a statement.