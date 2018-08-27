Syria, Iran sign deal for military cooperation as defense ministers meet

Iran and Syria signed a deal for military cooperation in a meeting between the defense ministers in Damascus, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday. Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami traveled to Damascus on Sunday for a two-day visit, meeting Syrian President Bashar Assad and senior military officials, according to the report. No details about the military cooperation deal were provided. US National Security Advisor John Bolton insisted last week that Iran should remove its forces from Syria, Reuters said. Senior Iranian officials have said their military presence in Syria is at the invitation of the Assad government and they have no immediate plans to withdraw.