Tehran has full control of Gulf and Strait of Hormuz – Guards head

Iran has full control of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the Revolutionary Guards navy, General Alireza Tangsiri, said Monday, according to Tasnim news agency. Officials in Tehran have in the past threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil shipping route, in retaliation for any hostile US action, Reuters said. Tension between Iran and Washington has escalated since President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers in May and re-imposed sanctions.