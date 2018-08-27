Top Chinese official calls for tight control over Tibet’s Buddhist institutions

A top Chinese official has called for “advancing anti-separatism efforts” in Tibet. Wang Yang, the Communist Party’s No. 4 ranking official, was quoted by state media on Monday as stressing the importance of tight control over Tibet’s Buddhist institutions, AP reports. Wang also urged “preparedness and precautions for danger in times of safety.” Religious figures must “be courageous to battle all separatist elements” in the name of preserving national unity and social stability, according to the official. Security has been ratcheted up significantly in the decade since anti-government protests spread through Tibetan areas in 2008.