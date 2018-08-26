ISIS leader killed during US airstrike in Afghanistan

The head of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Afghanistan, Abu Saad Erhabi, was killed in a US airstrike on the group's hideout in Nangarhar province on Saturday night, authorities confirmed on Sunday, according to Reuters. Ten other members of the group were also killed in a joint ground and air operation by Afghan and foreign forces, the National Directorate of Security in Kabul said, in a statement. A large amount of weaponry and ammunition was also destroyed during multiple raids. Erhabi is the fourth IS leader in Afghanistan to be killed since July 2017, according to Nangarhar's provincial governor.