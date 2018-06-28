France to bring back compulsory ‘national service’

The French authorities plan to re-introduce mandatory service by 2019, thus fulfilling one of the President Emmanuel Macron’s election promises. The measure is expected to affect 750,000 males and females aged 16 each year, according to the French media. The service would involve mandatory one-month training focused on “civic culture.” Apart from traditional military training with the army, police or fire service, it could also involve volunteering activities or work with charities. The teenager can then voluntarily continue their service for another three months or a year. Military conscription was gradually phased out in France between 1996 and 2001.