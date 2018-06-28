Jordanian FM Safadi to visit Russia next week for Syria, Middle East talks

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will pay a working visit to Moscow on July 4 for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the Syrian settlement and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, TASS reported Thursday. Safadi and Lavrov will exchange views on the vital issues of the international and regional agenda “with the focus on the Syrian settlement in the context of the operation of de-escalation zones with participation of Russia, the US and Jordan,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “Our two countries’ approaches are close or coincide on many key international and regional issues,” she added.