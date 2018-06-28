HomeNewsline

Australia bans covert foreign interference in politics

Get short URL

Australia’s parliament passed sweeping national security legislation on Thursday that bans covert foreign interference in domestic politics and makes industrial espionage for a foreign power a crime. The two bills covering foreign interference, espionage and influence transparency have been criticized as criminalizing dissent. The Senate made them law with the support of the center-left Labor Party opposition, AP reported. The conservative government says the legislation, first proposed in December, is the major cause of a rift in diplomatic relations with China. However, the government maintains it is not aimed at any particular country.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies