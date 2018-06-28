Iraqi parliament’s term to expire Saturday without extension, recount of votes due next week

The speaker of Iraq’s parliament has said parliament’s term will end on Saturday unless lawmakers vote to extend it until after a recount of May’s election votes is complete. Salim al-Jabouri also said in a news conference on Thursday that a manual recount of votes in the country’s national election last month will begin next week. The outgoing parliament this month passed a law mandating a nationwide manual recount of votes. However, the panel of judges now in charge of the recount said it would only be conducted for problematic ballots, Reuters reported.