Malta authorities begin screening migrants who arrived on rescue vessel

Screening has begun for migrants who arrived in Malta after nearly a week at sea on a humanitarian rescue vessel, AP reported. Authorities will determine whether they are eligible for asylum and relocation to one of eight European Union nations. The screening process for the 234 migrants, including five children, began Thursday, the morning after they docked in the Maltese capital Valletta. Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat opened the country’s main port to the German-run ship Lifeline after other EU nations agreed to accept some of the refugees. He said those deemed economic migrants will be sent back to their countries of origin.