HomeNewsline

Trump says likely to meet Putin in Helsinki after NATO summit

Get short URL

The expected meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will happen in the Finnish capital sometime after the upcoming NATO summit, the US president announced. Their talks will focus on Syria and Ukraine, he said. The two countries agreed that a bilateral meeting will take place earlier on Wednesday during a visit to Russia by Trump’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton. Official statements on the time and place of the event are expected on Thursday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies