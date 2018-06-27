Spain’s Supreme Court rejects appeal by 15 indicted Catalan separatists

The Spanish Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by 15 indicted Catalan separatists. It ruled Wednesday they should be put on trial for rebellion, disobedience and misuse of public funds for their efforts to make the Catalonia region independent of Spain, AP reported. The court said that the rebellion charge against the secessionist politicians was “sufficiently reasonable” because they were behind “an uprising which used power unjustly.” The charges were in connection with the Catalan regional government’s unauthorized referendum last year on independence from Spain and a subsequent unilateral declaration of independence by the regional parliament. Those charged include former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled the country to avoid jail and is fighting extradition from Germany.