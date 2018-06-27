Warring sides in S. Sudan agree to ‘permanent ceasefire’

South Sudan’s warring parties have agreed to a permanent ceasefire to take effect in 72 hours, AP reports. The deal was signed after face-to-face talks between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Sudan, according to the government in South Sudan. The agreement also calls for the opening of corridors for humanitarian aid, the release of prisoners and the withdrawal of forces. The African Union and East African regional bloc will be asked to provide forces to oversee the ceasefire. Tens of thousands have been killed in South Sudan’s five-year civil war, which has created Africa's largest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Millions have been left near famine.