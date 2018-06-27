Malta allows migrant rescue ship to dock, 7 EU states ‘offer help’

A humanitarian ship that has had some 130 rescued migrants on board for almost a week will enter a Maltese port on Wednesday. the move would end a standoff with Italy which refused to let the ship dock. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said seven European Union countries offered to share the burden of the migrants with Malta, Reuters reports. The Lifeline ship, operated by German charity Mission Lifeline, is due to dock at around 1600 GMT. “Lifeline will be granted permission to enter a Maltese port, where procedures for identification, ascertaining their asylum eligibility, and distribution to other member states will start immediately,” Muscat said.