Iran’s supreme leader says judiciary must confront ‘those who disrupt economic security’

Iran’s judiciary must confront those who disrupt economic security, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday, according to his official website. Protests broke out in Tehran and other cities on Monday and Tuesday as merchants complained about the sharp fall in the value of the national currency, Reuters reports. A senior US State Department official said on Tuesday that Washington had told its allies to halt Iranian oil imports. A senior Revolutionary Guards commander and an advisor to the supreme leader, General Yahya Rahim-Safavi said Wednesday it is the duty of all Iranians “to work together to help the respected government and other governmental branches in solving the economic problems,” according to Fars news agency. “We must neutralize the plans of the enemy for an economic war and psychological operations,” the general said.