Finnish capital possible location for Trump-Putin summit – report

The Finnish capital of Helsinki is being considered as a location for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported, citing a senior US official. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said over the weekend it was likely Trump would meet his Russian counterpart “in the not too distant future.” The meeting could follow White House national security advisor John Bolton’s visit to Moscow this week. Russian officials were quoted as saying last week there were no plans for a meeting with Trump before a NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12. Trump is expected to attend. Bolton is expected in Moscow on Wednesday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and possibly Vladimir Putin.