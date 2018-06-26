Trump, Erdogan agree to improve defense, security ties – Ankara

US President Donald Trump congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory in a phone conversation on Tuesday. The two leaders agreed to improve bilateral defense and security ties, Erdogan’s office said. Trump and Erdogan also stressed the need to implement an existing plan in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, it said in a statement. Trump and Erdogan will meet in Brussels for a NATO summit on July 11-12, Reuters reported, citing the statement. Erdogan won a fresh five-year term in Turkey's presidential election on Sunday and has secured new sweeping powers under a constitutional overhaul.